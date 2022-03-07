ANTF-K produces chargesheet against 3 drug peddlers

Srinagar, Mar 7: Anti Narcotics Task Force Kashmir (ANTF-K) Monday filed a chargesheet against three drug peddlers from whose possession 811 kg poppy straw was recovered in September 2021.
A statement of ANTF-K issued here said that it produced the chargesheet in a case under FIR No 49/2021 under Section 8/15, 29, and 25 of the NDPS Act and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of the Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir before the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal against the three accused.
The statement said that after the interrogation of the accused, it got a lead regarding another consignment of 200 kg poppy husk being smuggled via the Leh Manali route.