ANTF nabs drug smuggler in Jammu

Based on intelligence inputs, the ANTF personnel immediately swung into action and nabbed a person namely Ranjit Kumar, son of Khem Chand, resident of Mandir Wali Gali, Sewala Gwalior Road, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

“He was nabbed with 3 kg charas during checking at ISBT Narwal, Jammu which was concealed in a bag,” said the officials who were part of the ANTF team. Accordingly, a case FIR number 4 of 2022 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu.