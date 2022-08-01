Anti Corruption Bureau arrests AEE for accepting bribe

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant executive (AEE) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing of CDR in Baramulla.

A press note said that Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Ravinder Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department (REW), Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount.

The complainant alleged that he is a contractor and works in development related works of Boniyar Baramulla. The CDR was deposited by the complainant for work named “Upgradation & Extension of Javind Link Road I Panchayat Halqa Nowshera (B) of Block Boniyar”.