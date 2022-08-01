Anti Corruption Bureau arrests AEE for accepting bribe

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant executive (AEE) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing of CDR in Baramulla.
A press note said that Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Ravinder Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department (REW), Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount.
The complainant alleged that he is a contractor and works in development related works of Boniyar Baramulla. The CDR was deposited by the complainant for work named “Upgradation & Extension of Javind Link Road I Panchayat Halqa Nowshera (B) of Block Boniyar”.
On completion of the work, the complainant applied for release of CDR and his application was endorsed to Assistant Executive Engineer Concerned by Block Development Officer, Boniyar.
But concerned Assistant Executive Engineer demanded bribe of Rs 4000 for processing his application for release of CDR.
Since the contents of the complaint disclose demand of bribe by alleged accused public servant, accordingly Case FIR No 23/2022 was registered at PS ACB Baramulla and investigations started. During the course of investigation a trap team constituted.
The trap team arrested Assistant Executive Engineer (REW) Boniyar namely Ravinder Singh while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses outside the office of Executive Engineer (REW), Baramulla.
The bribe amount and the documents of complainant were recovered from the possession of accused Assistant Executive Engineer (REW) Boniyar Ravinder Singh son of Kirpal Singh a resident of Kanispora Baramulla.