Anti-corruption Court sentences ASI to one-year jail over graft charges

In addition to the jail time, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 under each offence. If he fails to pay the fine, he will be subjected to an additional month of imprisonment under each offence.

The case dates back to 19-09-2008 when a complaint was lodged by a resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, claiming that Shah had intercepted him while he was transporting three quintals of rice and demanded a bribe of Rs. 500.