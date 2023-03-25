Anti-corruption Court sentences ASI to one-year jail over graft charges

Srinagar, March 25: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Police Station Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by a Special Judge of Anti-Corruption Court in Srinagar over allegations of demanding and accepting bribe.
In addition to the jail time, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 under each offence. If he fails to pay the fine, he will be subjected to an additional month of imprisonment under each offence.
The case dates back to 19-09-2008 when a complaint was lodged by a resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, claiming that Shah had intercepted him while he was transporting three quintals of rice and demanded a bribe of Rs. 500.
Shah accepted the bribe and returned only two quintals of rice, keeping one quintal for himself. He then demanded an additional Rs. 1,000 bribe, which the complainant reduced to Rs. 500.
The complainant informed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which laid a trap and caught Shah red-handed while accepting the bribe. The tainted money was recovered from his possession.
The prosecution was conducted by Special Prosecuting Officer Ghulam Jeelani on behalf of the ACB, which resulted in the conviction by Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar, Mr. Chain Lal Bavoria. Shah has been taken into custody and sent to Central Jail Srinagar to serve his sentence.