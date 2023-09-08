Anti-drug awareness campaign held in Uri

Uri, Sep 8: As a remarkable social responsibility and nation building initiative, J&K Rural Development Society North Kashmir in collaboration with Indian Army organised an anti-narcotics event aimed at promoting social wellbeing and fostering a drug free community at the Eidgah area of Sultandaki in border town Uri.
The event was met with an overwhelming response from the locals, and was attended by 350 adults, especially the youth of the region.
Chairman and members of Rural Development Society and Showkat Ali, SDPO Uri were also present at the event. The event focused on raising awareness about dangers of drug abuse and to provide valuable information to empower the youth to make informed choices and reject drug use and promote a drug free lifestyle by qualified professionals and opinion makers in society.