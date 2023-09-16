Anti-encroachment drive carried out in main market Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 16: The District Administration Ganderbal today conducted an anti encroachment drive under the supervision of Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani and President Municipal Council Ganderbal, Altaf Ahmad in main market Ganderbal.
During the drive, all the footpaths along the road were freed from encroachments and opened for the general public.
On the occasion, the ADDC said that the encroachment of footpaths by hawkers has been a persistent problem, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and removal of encroachments is a positive step towards ensuring the proper utilization of public spaces and enhancing the overall livability of the town.
The district administration will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to prevent future encroachments, he added.
Furthermore, the District Administration Ganderbal appealed to all the citizens not to encroach upon main roads, footpaths, pavements as the same causes inconvenience to the general public and pedestrians.