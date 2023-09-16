Anti-encroachment drive carried out in main market Ganderbal

During the drive, all the footpaths along the road were freed from encroachments and opened for the general public.

On the occasion, the ADDC said that the encroachment of footpaths by hawkers has been a persistent problem, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and removal of encroachments is a positive step towards ensuring the proper utilization of public spaces and enhancing the overall livability of the town.