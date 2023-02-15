Anti-encroachment drive to divert attention: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba was also asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. She said do not make statements but jumlas.

Former Chief Minister defended PDP’s alliance with the BJP after the 2014 assembly elections .” It was not a mistake. Mufti (mohammad Sayeed) sahab took the decision after carefully considering it,”she said. Mehbooba stated that the coalition government at that time prevented a present day like situation.