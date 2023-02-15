Anti-encroachment drive to divert attention: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Feb 15: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today alleged that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir is an attempt to divert the attention of the people of the country from pressing issues including.
Addressing a press conference, she criticised the government for the drive.
Mehbooba stated that all this is being done to divert the attention from the Adani issue and the damage done to the economy of the country.”BJP earlier used to brand the people of Jammu and Kashmir as anti-nationals but has now started labelling them as encroachers. We are not encroachers. Land in J&K belongs to the people of J&K,” she said.
Mehbooba was also asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. She said do not make statements but jumlas.
Former Chief Minister defended PDP’s alliance with the BJP after the 2014 assembly elections .” It was not a mistake. Mufti (mohammad Sayeed) sahab took the decision after carefully considering it,”she said. Mehbooba stated that the coalition government at that time prevented a present day like situation.
Referring to criticism by various quarters against her, she said people can criticise her as they have a right to do so.