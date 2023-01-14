Anti-encroachment drives to be intensified in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 14: To review the functioning of Revenue Department and progress made in adopting of online services, anti encroachment drives and other revenue related matters, a meeting of all Revenue Officers of the district was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar at DC Office, here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of all vital matters including removal of encroachments on Kahcharai and State land, status of Grievances redressal mechanism, status of pending Court cases through RCCMS, implementation of e-Office, etc.
On the occasion, the DC directed all the Tehsildars to launch anti-encroachment drives on a massive scale in all the Tehsils of the district to retrieve encroached State and Kahcharie land.
She also asked them to activate their field staff to keep proper check and vigil on any kind of encroachments in respective jurisdiction.
The DC directed them to work with added zeal and missionary approach to safeguard State/ Kahcharie land from land grabbers, besides ensuring hassle free public delivery system in the district.
With regard to online services, the DC directed all the concerned officers to adopt online services in their respective Offices so that it becomes easy for the people to get every information in a digital form.
Earlier, in a separate meeting, the DC took a detailed review regarding progress of Change of Land Use in the district during which she enquired about the status of NOCs being issued in favour of applicants and applications received till date besides their reporting and follow up status by the concerned departments.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Megistrates of Pattan and Uri, all Tehsildars besides officials of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.