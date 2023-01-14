Anti-encroachment drives to be intensified in Baramulla

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of all vital matters including removal of encroachments on Kahcharai and State land, status of Grievances redressal mechanism, status of pending Court cases through RCCMS, implementation of e-Office, etc.

On the occasion, the DC directed all the Tehsildars to launch anti-encroachment drives on a massive scale in all the Tehsils of the district to retrieve encroached State and Kahcharie land.