Anti Insurgency Obstacle System makes infiltration along LoC difficult

North Hill, LoC (Keran): The infiltration through the Keran sector has become difficult and it can be gauged by the Anti Insurgency Obstacle System (AIOS) existing along the Line of Control (LoC).

North Hill is one of the most important posts of the Army involved in tackling infiltration in the Keran sector. It is situated at an altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level and located at the strategically important Rangi-Sadhna Road.

The post is home to a small but highly equipped group of soldiers who keep a close watch on the movement of intruders 24x7.