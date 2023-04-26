Anti J&K forces won't stand test of democracy: Farooq Abdullah

“People have recognised the true face of these opportunists, who behind their deceptive facades are working towards dividing our voice and strength, Dr Farooq said adding, “They know that they cannot stand the test of democracy. Whenever elections are held, people will teach them a lesson. How long can they run away from facing people? One or the other day they have to face them. However I'm sure that people won't allow them to play with their honour and dignity.” Stressing on the importance of maintaining unity in the ongoing struggle for restoration of J&K’s rights, Dr Farooq said, “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment.”