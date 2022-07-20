Anti-ragging programme held at Dental College Srinagar

Srinagar, July 20: An anti-ragging awareness programme was held at Govt. Dental College & Hospital , Srinagar today.
The awareness programme started at 2 PM in the auditorium of the institution in which all the UG students, PG students and staff of the institution took part.
Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution addressed the audience and explained about the menace of ragging and its likely implications and stressed the students of the institution not to indulge themselves in the ragging activities. Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah,HOD Dental Materials & Medical Superintendent of the institution spoke about importance of maintaining cordial relations between the senior and junior students in the college campus and in the Boys and Girls hostels of the institution.
Prof. Dr. Suhail Majid Jan, HOD, Periodontics and Convener of the said event presented a comprehensive power point presentation highlighting the basic issue of ragging, its prevention and various measures required for preventing any incident of said menace in the institution. Prof. Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Principal, Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College, Jammu joined the said awareness event via video conferencing from Jammu and addressed the students of this institution and emphasised the students about menace of ragging and consequences of indulging in the same. The session concluded with the vote of thanks being presented by Prof. Dr. Suheel Hamid Latoo, HOD, Oral Pathology of this institution.