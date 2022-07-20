Anti-ragging programme held at Dental College Srinagar

The awareness programme started at 2 PM in the auditorium of the institution in which all the UG students, PG students and staff of the institution took part.

Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution addressed the audience and explained about the menace of ragging and its likely implications and stressed the students of the institution not to indulge themselves in the ragging activities. Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah,HOD Dental Materials & Medical Superintendent of the institution spoke about importance of maintaining cordial relations between the senior and junior students in the college campus and in the Boys and Girls hostels of the institution.