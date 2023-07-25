AOI Kashmir Chapter conducts CME in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 25: First CME of Association of Otolaryngologists of India Kashmir chapter was organised here in Srinagar.
The CME was attended by more than 60 prominent Ent Head and Neck Surgeons of the valley from GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla and Director Health Service.
Six research papers were presented at the conference by speakers.
General Secretary of the association Professor Showkat Ahmad Tak in his welcome address gave a detailed account of the achievements of the association from its inception and put forward a roadmap ahead. He also informed that the Association is going to organise the first annual conference in 2024.
President of the Association Professor Rouf also addressed the meeting and distributed the certificates. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Dr K S Metha.