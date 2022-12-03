AP grieved over death of woman in fire mishap

Srinagar, Dec 3 : Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of a 35-year-old woman. Sehe was charred to death in a fire incident at Tiki Shah area of Bandipora early morning today.
In his statement, Usman Majid said, “ I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of a 35-year-old woman Naseema Begum, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, who died after her house caught fire in the wee hours on Saturday morning.” “My heart goes out to the victim’s family, and I extend my condolence to them over this inconsolable and irreparable loss. In this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family,” he added.
He prayed, “May Almighty Allah bless the departed soul in the highest place in Jannah and give enough strength to the bereaved to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”
Usman Majid urged the authorities to ensure immediate relief followed by full compensation to the victim’s family.