AP holds enthusiastic public rally at Khaipora in Tangmarg

Srinagar: Emphasising on immediate assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that the enthusiastic public response to the party’s ongoing outreach campaign indicates that people want restoration of statehood and immediate elections here.

According to a press note, he was addressing an enormous public rally, thronged by men and women of all age groups, at Khaipora village of north Kashmir’s Tangmarg today.

Bukhari while demanding immediate assembly elections here said, “People should not be deprived of their political empowerment, in terms of their right to elect their own government in J&K.”