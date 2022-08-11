AP holds enthusiastic public rally at Khaipora in Tangmarg

Srinagar: Emphasising on immediate assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that the enthusiastic public response to the party’s ongoing outreach campaign indicates that people want restoration of statehood and immediate elections here.
According to a press note, he was addressing an enormous public rally, thronged by men and women of all age groups, at Khaipora village of north Kashmir’s Tangmarg today.
Bukhari while demanding immediate assembly elections here said, “People should not be deprived of their political empowerment, in terms of their right to elect their own government in J&K.”
He added that during “our ongoing public outreach campaign, I have observed that people desperately want to elect their own representatives to form a government here.” Explaining his agenda and vision for J&K Apni Party President said his party wants political and economic empowerment of J&K people, and “we have a clear vision to realise this dream; political and economic empowerment to the people will eventually augur J&K everything that matters to it and its people, especially the youth.”
Bukhari said that if Apni Party gets a mandate from J&K people in forthcoming elections, it will ensure the economic dividends reach each and every soul on this land.