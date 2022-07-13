AP holds meeting in Anantnag

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) held a meeting in the Anantnag district to discuss the future strategy and assess the preparedness for the upcoming elections.
According to a press note the meeting was organised at the party’s district office in Khanabal Anantnag, and it was presided over by the district president Abdul Rahim Rather.
The meeting was to figure out the strategy in view of the forthcoming assembly election in the Union Territory (UT).
Besides Rather, Party’s Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Provincial secretary Nazir Ahmad Wani, District Secretary Tariq Ahmad Veeri, Block Development Council Chairman, Chittergul, Ch. Abdul Hamid, Imtiaz Ahmad Rather, District President of the party’s youth wing Anis-ul-Islam Ganai, District Secretary youth wing Raja Showkat, party leader from Qazigund Tariq Ahmad Wani, and Gul Mohammad Koli from Pahalgam spoke in the meeting.