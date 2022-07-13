AP holds meeting in Anantnag

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) held a meeting in the Anantnag district to discuss the future strategy and assess the preparedness for the upcoming elections.

According to a press note the meeting was organised at the party’s district office in Khanabal Anantnag, and it was presided over by the district president Abdul Rahim Rather.

The meeting was to figure out the strategy in view of the forthcoming assembly election in the Union Territory (UT).