AP organises convention in Sopore

Srinagar: Apni Parry (AP) on Sunday held a workers convention at Dak Bungalow Sopore to discuss the party’s future strategy in view of the forthcoming assembly elections.
A large number of workers and party functionaries attended the event, in which a series of public issues were highlighted and discussed, a press note said.
The prominent party leaders who were present at the convention include Party’s Provincial President Muhammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, Party spokesperson, Javed Hassan Baig, District President Baramulla Shoaib Lone, Youth leader and former MLA Yawar Mir, Party Coordinator North Kashmir Fazal Mehmood Beigh, Gulam Rasool Dar, Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Altaf Baigh, Mohammad Altaf Malik, Javaid Iqbal Ganai, Khalid Rathore, and others.
The party leaders while addressing the gathering urged the workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach programme to ensure that the people are well aware of the unambiguous policies and agenda of the Apni Party.
Muhammad Ashraf Mir while speaking at the function said, “Apni Party has a very clear agenda and that is to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. We have come here today to convey the message that Apni Party is committed to working for peace, prosperity, and development. We want political and economic empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Muntazir Mohiuddin in his speech said, “The sponsored act of rigging in the elections in 1987 was a turning point for the political and social scenario of this historic town. The unfortunate occurrences in 1987 drew a long-term impact on the minds of the people here. It was the responsibility of the government of India to take initiatives to restore the public faith in democratic exercises and democratic institutions, but nothing was done to regain the faith of the people.”
Javed Hassan Baig, in his speech, said, “Apni Party’s policy is very clear in terms of its goals. We do not promise the moon and the stars to the people, but we can assure you a dignified life, sustained peace, and opportunities for the youth. Apni Party wants political and economical empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Shoaib Lone, while addressing the workers urged them to enhance their political activities and public outreach programme to connect with the masses on the grass-root level. He said, “The people have expectations with the Apni Party and we ought to fulfill their expectations in terms of raising their collective issues and bringing these issues to the notice of the concerned officials to ensure they are addressed properly.”