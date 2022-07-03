AP organises convention in Sopore

The party leaders while addressing the gathering urged the workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach programme to ensure that the people are well aware of the unambiguous policies and agenda of the Apni Party.

Muhammad Ashraf Mir while speaking at the function said, “Apni Party has a very clear agenda and that is to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. We have come here today to convey the message that Apni Party is committed to working for peace, prosperity, and development. We want political and economic empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Muntazir Mohiuddin in his speech said, “The sponsored act of rigging in the elections in 1987 was a turning point for the political and social scenario of this historic town. The unfortunate occurrences in 1987 drew a long-term impact on the minds of the people here. It was the responsibility of the government of India to take initiatives to restore the public faith in democratic exercises and democratic institutions, but nothing was done to regain the faith of the people.”