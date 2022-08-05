AP President condemns terror attack on migrant labourers

Srinagar, Aug 5: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on migrant labourers that took place in Pulwama area.
"I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on migrant labourers that took place in Pulwama area. My condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the apni party chief said in a tweet.
Late last night, a non-local labourer was killed, while two others were injured after militants hurled a grenade at them in Gadoora village of Pulwama district. .