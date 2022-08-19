AP President greets people on Janmashtami

Srinagar, Aug 19: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday extended greetings to the people across the country, especially Hindu brethren.
In his felicitation message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, "I extend my hearty greetings to people, especially Hindu brethren on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who was the torchbearer of hope and happiness."
Apni Party President prayed for peace and the well-being of the people. He said, "May this pious festival bring peace, happiness, and well-being to the people in J&K and the rest of the country."