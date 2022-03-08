Apni Party aims to bring new political discourse in J&K: Mir

Mir, a former minister, was speaking to reporters here on the second foundation day of the party.

"It was on this day that conscious politicians (from different parties) came together under the leadership of Altaf Bukhari and laid the foundation of this party to show a bright light to the people who were reeling in darkness and facing a situation of despondency," he said, referring to the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into two union territories.

"We want our youth to come out of the situation of hopelessness and write a bright future for themselves," Mir said, adding that as the world was observing the International Women's Day, his party seeks educational, economical, political and social empowerment of women.