Apni Party aims to promote peace in J&K, says Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 4: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that their party aimed to promote peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

A party statement said that a delegation of residents, primarily from the minority community in Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, called on Altaf Bukhari on Monday to bring certain public issues and grievances to his attention.

Bukhari listened to the visiting delegation and assured them that he would take up these issues with the relevant authorities for prompt resolution. On this occasion, several political workers from the area formally joined the Apni Party.

The new members from the Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar's Chanapora constituency included Mukhtar Ahmad, Molvi Mushtaq, and others. Another group, mostly from the Sikh community in the same constituency, included Preetam Singh, Deedar Singh, Manjeet Singh, Surinder Singh, Harbinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Surinder Singh, Gurcharn Singh, Kushbir Singh, and others.