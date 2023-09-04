Apni Party aims to promote peace, prosperity, and development: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 4: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Alraf Bukhari today said that his party is aiming to promote peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. “A delegation of residents, primarily from the minority community in Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, called on Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday to bring certain public issues and grievances to his attention. Bukhari patiently listened to the visiting delegation and assured them that he would take up these issues with the relevant authorities for prompt resolution. On this occasion, several political workers from the area formally joined the Apni Party,”the press release said.
The new members from the Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar’s Chanapora constituency included Mukhtar Ahmad, Molvi Mushtaq, and others. Another group of joinees, mostly from the Sikh community in the same constituency, included Preetam Singh, Deedar Singh, Manjeet Singh, Surinder Singh, Harbinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Surinder Singh, Gurcharn Singh, Kushbir Singh, and others.
Welcoming the newcomers, Bukhari said, “I wholeheartedly welcome you to the Apni Party. Your presence will undoubtedly strengthen the party’s cadre in the Chanapora constituency. I assure you that the Apni Party will provide an excellent platform for serving the masses in your respective areas. The entire party leadership will support your efforts to serve the people.”
He further stated, “Our primary objective is to promote peace, prosperity, and development in this region while empowering its people both economically and politically. By working together, we can accelerate our mission of elevating this region to new heights of prosperity.”