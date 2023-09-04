Apni Party aims to promote peace, prosperity, and development: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. “A delegation of residents, primarily from the minority community in Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, called on Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday to bring certain public issues and grievances to his attention. Bukhari patiently listened to the visiting delegation and assured them that he would take up these issues with the relevant authorities for prompt resolution. On this occasion, several political workers from the area formally joined the Apni Party,”the press release said.

The new members from the Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar’s Chanapora constituency included Mukhtar Ahmad, Molvi Mushtaq, and others. Another group of joinees, mostly from the Sikh community in the same constituency, included Preetam Singh, Deedar Singh, Manjeet Singh, Surinder Singh, Harbinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Surinder Singh, Gurcharn Singh, Kushbir Singh, and others.