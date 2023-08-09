Apni Party aims to transform J&K with sustainable peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press release, he was addressing a party function here. Bukhari welcomed a group of political workers from north Kashmir's Uri into Apni Party. The new entrants include Javid Ahmad Bhat and Waseem Akram from the National Conference (NC), Ghulam Rasool Naiko, who was a block president of the Peoples Conference (PC), and Abdul Qayoom Khan. They formally joined the party during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar today.

Bukhari said, "I wholeheartedly welcome you to Apni Party, and I hope your presence will further strengthen the party cadre in the Uri constituency."