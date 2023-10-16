Apni Party appeals for de-escalation of Israel-Palestine crisis

In a statement , Apni Party's senior leader and Chief Spokesperson, Javid Hassan Baig, expressed his profound concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters —Hamas. He implored Prime Minister Modi to use his personal influence and goodwill among world leaders to de-escalate the crisis.

Baig stated, “It is heart-wrenching to witness the loss of human lives in the ongoing Israel-Palestinian escalation. Hundreds of innocent lives have been tragically lost, and the devastation is apparent throughout the region. The influential world leaders must intervene in order to halt this senseless violence, as the world can no longer tolerate brutal wars and widespread destruction.”