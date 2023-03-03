Apni Party appoints AROs for the upcoming Presidential elections

Srinagar, Mar 3: Apni Party General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, who is also Convener for the party’s Election Board, on Friday appointed Dr Rohit Gupta as Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Jammu and Sheikh Noor Mohammad as ARO Kashmir for the party’s upcoming Presidential elections.
Meanwhile, Usman Majid, the returning officer for the elections, has issued a notification declaring that the party's Jammu office at A–17, Gandhi Nagar Jammu; and Srinagar office at M2, Church Lane Sonawar Srinagar will function as election offices till March 11, 2023, the party's spokesperson said in a statement.