Apni Party appoints block president for Keller

Srinagar, May 22: Apni Party appointed senior leader Abdul Qayoom Dar as block president Keller of District Shopian .
According to a press note, Dar was felicitated by Party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas in presence of Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Media Advisor Syed Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District Secretary Srinagar and Incharge Constituency Habba Kadal Jeelani Kumar, DDC Member and Zonal President Shopian Choudhary Fazal-ud-Din, District Publicity Secretary Srinagar Adil Bhat, Zonal Secretary Shopian Ab Rashid Mir and Party Memeber Tariq Ahmad Mir.
Manhas expressed great happiness as party leadership entrusted Dar with new role and responsibilities. He asked Dar to look after the block and aware people about the strategies and dynamics of Apni Party so that people are clear enough to do the wise choice between all as Apni Party stands for true politics and believes in delivering results rather than making promises.