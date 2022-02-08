Apni Party appoints office bearers for Kashmir province

Srinagar, Feb 8: Apni Party Tuesday announced the appointment of office bearer for Kashmir Province.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the appointment was made after being recommended by the concerned leadership forwarded by the State Secretary Muntazir Mohuiddin, announced by the Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir after being approved by the President Altaf Bukhari.
The statement said that Sajad Ahmad Tantray has been appointed Joint Secretary Kashmir Province of party's youth wing.
Zahoor Ahmad Diga has been appointed Block President Bemina Srinagar and Mehrajuddin Rather Organiser Block Bemina Srinagar.