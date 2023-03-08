Apni Party celebrates 3rd anniversary of its foundation day across J&K | We do not believe in confrontational politics: Altaf Bukhari

He reiterated that when Apni Party gets a mandate to form a Government in J&K, it will change the scenario for good. He said, “Our Govt will reverse all the harsh laws and initiatives —property tax, anti-encroachment drive, and so on— that have been put into effect during the period of the LG administration.” He added, “We are committed to the people that when our Govt comes, it will enhance the marriage assistance for the women up to One Lakh rupees from the existing assistance of Rs 50,000; and widows pension from existing RS 1000 up to Rs 5000 each beneficiary. Also, we will provide 500 units of electricity free to the consumers of Valley in the winter and 300 units in the summers. While in Jammu, 500 units of electricity would be given free in summer and 300 units in winter. Also, we, if in government, will give 4 gas cylinders free to every household annually.

On the occasion of Apni Party’s foundation day anniversary, its Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir while addressing a rally in north Kashmir’s Kunzar Tangmrg said, “From the day one of its inception, Apni Party has been standing by all its commitments, and it will continue to stand by these commitments. When Apni Party started with the promise to fight for the restoration of statehood, we were mocked by some parties and individuals saying that the Centre has already promised that it will restore the statehood to J&K. But, now more than three years down the line, the same critics have come round to the point that a struggle had to be launched to achieve this goal.”