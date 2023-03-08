Apni Party celebrates third foundation day, pledges to strive for J&K's statehood

Srinagar, March 8: Apni Party on Wednesday celebrated its 3rd foundation day anniversary in all the assembly constituencies across the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.The party marked the occasion with a pledge that it will fulfill its commitments, which it made to the masses on the day of its inception —on March 8, 2020. These commitments include that the party will strive for the restoration of statehood to J&K, holding of immediate assembly elections, and women empowerment, a press statement said.

“Apni Party celebrated its foundation day across all the assembly constituencies —from Uri to Kathua — as it wanted to get connected with the masses through these celebrations. Also, the party wanted people’s input to know how to give a firm push to the party’s three-point agenda, which is the restoration of statehood, holding of assembly polls, and women empowerment —as this day is also being celebrated as ‘International women's day', " the statement said.

“The party was founded by Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and his colleagues with an ambitious agenda at a time when J&K’s traditional leaders were under house arrest. At that time people desperately needed a leadership to stand by them and to take the lead and give them sympathy, emotional support, and encouragement. It was a time when the political vacuum was adding to the adversities of the people in both the regions —Kashmir Valley, and Jammu. Most horribly, it was a time when a conflict was brewing up between the communities, regions, and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari while addressing a rally at Housing Colony in Sanat Nagar Srinagar, said, “After the foundation of Apni Party, the first challenge before us was to bring a ray of hope in the gloom because the hopelessness in any place always consumes its people with depression. Since the situation at that time was too critical to be ignored, we decided to stand with the people and devised our own strategic vision to ensure people could feel that someone is there to stand by them. It was a time when people were in ever-darkening gloom because the abrogation of Article 370 had inflicted helplessness and a state of despair on them.”