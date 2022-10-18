Apni party chief condemns grenade attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir

In a statement, Bukhari said, "I am shocked that just two days after a Kashmir Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was killed outside his house at the Chowdhary Gund village in Shopian, terrorists have again carried out a brutal attack against innocent people. I fail to understand what the terrorists want to achieve by killing innocent people. This mindless violence must be put to an end."



He expressed his sympathies with the families of the killed labourers.