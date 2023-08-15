Apni Party commemorates Independence Day | Altaf Bukhari hoists tricolour at party headquarters

Srinagar, Aug 15: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today unfurled the national flag at his party office here.
According to a press release, a jubilant atmosphere was witnessed at the office as the party leaders gathered to commemorate the nation’s 77th Independence Day.
The party office brimmed with festivity as the party chief raised the national flag. The leaders and senior workers present there sang the national anthem and voiced patriotic chants.
Following the event, Bukhari spoke to the present reporters, extending greetings to the people on this Independence Day.
He said, “This occasion holds immense importance as we are celebrating our nation’s 77th Independence Day, today. On this day in 1947, India achieved its liberation after a long struggle and countless sacrifices against British colonial rule. I extend my greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country on this day of independence. May these celebrations bring tranquility and prosperity to the lives of the citizens of this country.”
The prominent party leaders present on the occasion included Party’s Parliementary Affairs Committee Chairman Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Senior party leader Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, State Secretary & Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Syed Farooq Andrabi, and District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor.