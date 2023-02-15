Apni party committed to work for prosperity of people: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, he was addressing a delegation. A public delegation from the Wagoora Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district called on Bukhari to apprise him of certain public issues and grievances that the people of this area are facing. The delegation was led by party leader Shabir Ahmad.

“During the hour-long meeting with the Apni Party President, the delegation informed him about some public issues, mostly caused by the infrastructure deficit and lack of manpower in some Govt departments. They identified some genuine issues, which are causing misery to the local population,” a press note said.