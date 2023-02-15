Apni party committed to work for prosperity of people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Feb 15: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that his party is committed to work for the prosperity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a delegation. A public delegation from the Wagoora Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district called on Bukhari to apprise him of certain public issues and grievances that the people of this area are facing. The delegation was led by party leader Shabir Ahmad.
“During the hour-long meeting with the Apni Party President, the delegation informed him about some public issues, mostly caused by the infrastructure deficit and lack of manpower in some Govt departments. They identified some genuine issues, which are causing misery to the local population,” a press note said.
“Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured them that he will bring their issues to the notice of concerned officials to make sure that these public issues and grievances are resolved as soon as possible,” the press note added.
On this occasion, Bukhari said, “Apni Party is there to serve people in Jammu and Kashmir. Our key agenda is to work for the development of this region and the prosperity of its people. We will continue identifying public issues and strive for their redressal.”