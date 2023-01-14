Apni Party concerned over lack of proper power supply in Tangmarg

Srinagar, Jan 14: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday expressed concern over the unscheduled and frequent power cuts in Greenz area of North Kashmir's Tangmarg.
According to a press note, he was on a visit to the area today wherein the local people met the Apni Party leader and informed him about the public issues and grievances that the local residents are facing.
On this occasion Ghulam Hassan Mir assured the people that he will bring all these issues and grievances in to the notice of the concerned authorities for the swift redressal of the issues. He urged the administration to ensure the people of the area are not deprived of the power supply on these winter days.