Apni Party condoles demise

Srinagar, Mar 11: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday led a party delegation to visit the Lolab Kupwara residence of Abdul Rahim Wani to offer condolences over the death of his mother Hajra Begum, who passed away on Thursday. She was the grandmother of journalist Irshad Ahmed Wani.
According to a press note, the delegation members included the party's District President Kupwara and former MLA Karna Adv. Raja Manzoor Ahmed Khan, District Vice-President Mohammad Amin Bhat, District Secretary Kupwara Syed Javid Geelani, Trehgam constituency in charge Parvaiz Ahmed Mir, senior leaderHafiz Ullah Bakhshi, Adil Feroz (coordinator), District Treasurer Ghulam Hassan Dar, Constituency secretary Karnah Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Block president Kralpora Khazir Mohd Lone, Block president Qadirabad Mohammad Amin Khan, Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Riyaz Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Amin Geelani, Block President Meelyaal Satar Mohammad Famda, and others.