Apni Party continues public outreach campaign

“Rafi Ahmad Mir urged the people of his home constituency to continue their support to Apni Party so that the party will be in a better position to raise their issues and problems before the concerned officials for the quick redressal of these issues,” a press note issued here said.

Rafi Ahmad Mir assured the people that the Apni party if gets the public mandate in forthcoming assembly polls, will do everything to ensure the development of the region and the prosperity of its people. He said, “I have told you time and again that I have a clear vision about the development of Pahalgam and adjoining areas and the prosperity of its residents. I promise you that when we get a mandate to serve the people, I will not leave any stone unturned to ensure my vision about Pahalgam is implemented on the ground.”