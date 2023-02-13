Apni Party continues public outreach campaign

Srinagar, Feb 13: Continuing his public outreach campaign, Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Monday visited various areas of the Pahalgam constituency, wherein he interacted with the residents to assess public issues and grievances.
“Rafi Ahmad Mir urged the people of his home constituency to continue their support to Apni Party so that the party will be in a better position to raise their issues and problems before the concerned officials for the quick redressal of these issues,” a press note issued here said.
Rafi Ahmad Mir assured the people that the Apni party if gets the public mandate in forthcoming assembly polls, will do everything to ensure the development of the region and the prosperity of its people. He said, “I have told you time and again that I have a clear vision about the development of Pahalgam and adjoining areas and the prosperity of its residents. I promise you that when we get a mandate to serve the people, I will not leave any stone unturned to ensure my vision about Pahalgam is implemented on the ground.”
Rafi Ahmad Mir also urged the party workers to remain in touch with the people at the grassroots level in order to understand their issues and grievances. He said, “You must be able to identify the public issues and grievances so that we could bring them to the notice of concerned officials. Also, it is your duty to make people well aware of Apni Party’s agenda and policies. People must know that Apni Party’s key agenda is to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the political and economic empowerment of its people.”