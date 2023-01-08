Apni Party continues public outreach in Pahalgam constituency

While speaking at various events, Rafi Ahmad Mir said, “LG Manoj Sinha-led Administrative Council’s decision about restructuring the Public Works (R&B) Department, which also resulted in making Pahalgam and Salar R&B sub-divisions, is a welcome step. We had been demanding the same for quite a while. Now, since new jurisdictions and new posts have been created through the restructuring, we can expect the developmental works will speed up in Pahalgam territorial limits.”

He assured people that Apni Party, if gets mandated in the forthcoming elections, will do everything to make sure people are prosperous and economically empowered.