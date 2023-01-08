Apni Party continues public outreach in Pahalgam constituency

Srinagar, Jan 8: Hailing the government decision of making Pahalgam and Salar R&B sub-divisions, Apni Party General Secretary and former legislator Rafi Ahmad Mir said that the decision will get developmental dividends to the entire region of Pahalgam.
“He was speaking to the residents during his public outreach activities at Benard, Hamnadi, Sheikpora, and Kathsoo areas of Pahalgam assembly constituency,” a press note said.
Mir was accompanied by BDC Chairman Dachnipora Bashir Pathan, Party’s ST wing leader Gul Mohammad Kully, and others during his visit.
While speaking at various events, Rafi Ahmad Mir said, “LG Manoj Sinha-led Administrative Council’s decision about restructuring the Public Works (R&B) Department, which also resulted in making Pahalgam and Salar R&B sub-divisions, is a welcome step. We had been demanding the same for quite a while. Now, since new jurisdictions and new posts have been created through the restructuring, we can expect the developmental works will speed up in Pahalgam territorial limits.”
He assured people that Apni Party, if gets mandated in the forthcoming elections, will do everything to make sure people are prosperous and economically empowered.
During his tour to the far-flung areas of his home constituency, Apni Party leader also met his party workers and advised them to enhance their public outreach in their respective areas in order to identify public issues.