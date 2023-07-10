Apni Party dedicated to safeguard rights of people: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press release, he was addressing a party function here. “Our party is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of the people and striving for comprehensive peace, prosperity, and development in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Consequently, individuals who align themselves with our unwavering agenda will be provided ample opportunities and a favourable environment to actively pursue this pro-people vision," Bukhari said.

Farooq Ahmad Tantray, a social activist from Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, joined the Apni Party during the function.