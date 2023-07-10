Apni Party dedicated to safeguard rights of people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, July 10: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that his party is dedicated to safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press release, he was addressing a party function here. “Our party is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of the people and striving for comprehensive peace, prosperity, and development in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Consequently, individuals who align themselves with our unwavering agenda will be provided ample opportunities and a favourable environment to actively pursue this pro-people vision," Bukhari said.
Farooq Ahmad Tantray, a social activist from Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, joined the Apni Party during the function.
On the occasion Bukhari welcomed the new entrant into the party fold and expressed hope that Tantray's affiliation would enhance the party's presence in his native Uri constituency.
He said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to Farooq Sahib for joining Apni Party. I firmly believe that his inclusion will fortify our party's base and enable us to better serve the people in Uri. With his prominent standing and influence in his area, I am confident that Farooq Ahmad Tantray will play a significant role in advancing our collective agenda."
Besides, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Party Vice President Aijaz Ahmad Khan, State Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, District President of Srinagar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, General Secretary ST Wing Khalid Badana and others.