Apni party delegation calls on Union MoS Panchayati Raj

During the meeting, the Apni Party delegation apprised the Minister about certain issues and urged him to intervene to ensure quick redressal of these issues. They talked about the problems related to MGNREGA, tendering system, the Srinagar-Kupwara four-lane road, and Baramulla- Kupwara rail line. The Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that he will look into the matters to make sure the problems are resolved as soon as possible.