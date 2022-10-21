Apni party delegation calls on Union MoS Panchayati Raj

Srinagar, Oct 21: Apni Party delegation headed by the party’s joint secretary Kashmir province Abdul Rahim Wani on Friday met the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil at district headquarters in Kupwara.
The delegation included the party's Vice President Mohammad Amin Bhat, District Secretary Syed Javid Geelani, District Joint Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, District Office Secretary Peerzada Nisar Ahmad, and District Vice President for the party’s youth wing Mohammad Ashraf Andrabi.
During the meeting, the Apni Party delegation apprised the Minister about certain issues and urged him to intervene to ensure quick redressal of these issues. They talked about the problems related to MGNREGA, tendering system, the Srinagar-Kupwara four-lane road, and Baramulla- Kupwara rail line. The Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that he will look into the matters to make sure the problems are resolved as soon as possible.