Apni Party delegation offers condolences to bereaved family

Srinagar, Jan 6: Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Friday led a party delegation to visit Shopian to offer their condolences to the bereaved family of the party’s District Vice President Abdul Qayoom Shah, who passed away on Wednesday.
Besides Mir, the delegation was comprised of Party Vice President Usman Majid, Vice Chairman DDC and State General Secretary of the party’s Youth Wing Irfan Manhas, District Vice President and DDC Keller 1st Chaudhry Fazal Din, District Vice President Advocate Gowhar Wani, District Organiser Manzoor Bashir Khan, and Samiulla sahib from Pulwama.
“The party leaders extended their condolences to Shah Sahib’s widow Nigeena Akhtar, who is the DDC Chitragam, and other bereaved family members,” a press note said.
“The members of the delegation while expressing their profound grief over the sudden death of Abdul Qayoom Shah sahib said that the entire party leadership stands in solidarity with the bereaved in this hour of grief, “the press note added.
On this occasion, Ghulam Hassan Mir also conveyed a condolence message to the grief-stricken family on behalf of party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari. He said, “We all are grieved over this tragedy and irreparable loss. It is a personal loss to all of us in terms of losing a great human being, a noble soul, and a veteran party leader. Shah sahib’s death has also created a void in our party which will be difficult to fill as he was a political leader who spent his entire life serving his people.”