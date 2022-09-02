Apni Party delegation to formally meet LG Sinha

The Apni Party President demanded an end to the victimisation of unemployed educated youth. He alleged that new generations or close relatives or distant relatives are punished if any person was involved in the " opposite ideology" in past. " Why are many people being punished now for the fault of one person in past. They do not get the necessary clearance for getting a job in government departments and suffer. If somebody has picked up gun in 1990s why should his son or daughter who were not even born at that time punished for it right now. Or for that matter his other family members or relatives. There should be an end to it and this draconian system. Otherwise, bring all our unemployed educated kids to Lal Chowk and hang them. This is total injustice," he said.

Bukhari said that government initiates recruitment process and then suddenly cancels the selection lists alleging corruption. " You people conduct the recruitment process and then cancel lists one after the other. This too is injustice with our youth and should be stopped. If there is corruption, it is your fault not that of thousands of youth, who suffer," he said.