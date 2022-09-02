Apni Party delegation to formally meet LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 2: Stating that his party has already successfully made the central government to keep jobs and land protected for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party President , Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday again pitched for restoration of statehood.
Addressing a press conference here, Bukhari also demanded an end to" victimisation of youth in the name of getting clearance for government jobs, cancellation of recruitment selection lists and preventive detentions." He said his party delegation will formally meet the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shortly to put their demands before him.
Apni Party President defended his criticism against senior political leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. " I did not want to react. But as he started shedding crocodiles tears on the abrogation of Article 370, I could not stop myself from telling the truth. The truth is that he voted against Article 370 even as making an emotional speech in parliament. We all were impressed by his speech but he voted against article 370, " he said. Bukhari stated he or his party never said they would bring back Article 370 and 35 A." The matter is in the court," he said.
He added that after the formation of Apni Party, they put three main demands before the centre. " One to keep jobs protected for J&K people , second to keep land protected for J&K people and third the restoration of statehood. The first two demands were accepted. While the centre also announced jobs for people from outside living here for 15, our party will increase this time period once we come to power. We will also restore the issuance of permanent resident certificates (PRCs) for J&K residents. Regarding land, centre has kept our 95 percent ( agriculture) land protected for J&K residents and outsiders can purchase only five percent land for industrial purpose. Regarding statehood, we are demanding it's early restoration," he said.
Asked since Central leaders have already said that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time after assembly elections, Bukhari said," Does that mean we will remain silent. We will not do what centre asks us. Statehood is our right and it should be restored at the earliest. We have got the feedback from people to raise the demad forcefully."
The Apni Party President demanded an end to the victimisation of unemployed educated youth. He alleged that new generations or close relatives or distant relatives are punished if any person was involved in the " opposite ideology" in past. " Why are many people being punished now for the fault of one person in past. They do not get the necessary clearance for getting a job in government departments and suffer. If somebody has picked up gun in 1990s why should his son or daughter who were not even born at that time punished for it right now. Or for that matter his other family members or relatives. There should be an end to it and this draconian system. Otherwise, bring all our unemployed educated kids to Lal Chowk and hang them. This is total injustice," he said.
Bukhari said that government initiates recruitment process and then suddenly cancels the selection lists alleging corruption. " You people conduct the recruitment process and then cancel lists one after the other. This too is injustice with our youth and should be stopped. If there is corruption, it is your fault not that of thousands of youth, who suffer," he said.
Apni Party President added that all those youth arrested under preventive detentions should be released. " Youth are being arrested on the pretext that it is being done to maintain law and order during tourism season, Amaranth Yatra and August 15. They all should be released. I congratulate people of Kashmir for successful and peaceful Amarnath Yatra. They also proved wrong the propaganda of some vested interests," he said.
Regarding the issue of inclusion of outsiders in voter lists, he said government of India has already clarified and assured that no outsider will be in the voting lists. "We do not want any unnecessary confrontation with centre. We request them and make our demands accepted. Once the voter lists are published and if any outsiders are found in the list, we will lose no time in coming before media and making our stand clear," he said.