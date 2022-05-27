Apni Party delegation visits bereaved family

Srinagar: As per the directions of Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, the party’s Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi Friday visited the residence of Amreen Bhat, a TV artist who was killed by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area on Wednesday evening.
According to a statement, Andrabi extended the deepest condolences to the bereaved family and condemned this brutal act of terror in the strongest possible terms.
He said that everybody was shocked to see this act of terror. Andrabi said, “Words fell short of expressing sympathy to the parents and other relatives of the deceased lady. May Almighty give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss and may the soul of the deceased rest in peace for eternity.”
He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the party leadership.