Apni Party delegation visits bereaved family

Srinagar: As per the directions of Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, the party’s Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi Friday visited the residence of Amreen Bhat, a TV artist who was killed by terrorists at her residence in the Chadoora area on Wednesday evening.

According to a statement, Andrabi extended the deepest condolences to the bereaved family and condemned this brutal act of terror in the strongest possible terms.