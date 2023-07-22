Apni Party delegation visits cloudburst victims at Faqir Gujri

Srinagar, July 22: Senior leader of Apni Party and Chairman of District Development Council (DDC), Aftab Malik, led a party delegation to visit the Faqir Gujri area of Srinagar, where a cloudburst on Tuesday night caused damages to the roads, water, and power supply lines, and the properties of the people.
According to a press release , Aftab Malik, accompanied by his colleagues, visited the affected areas in Faqir Gujri, nestled in the Zabarwan hills near Harwan Srinagar, to take stock of the damages caused by the cloudburst. During their visit, the delegation members engaged with the local residents, who shared firsthand accounts of the damages inflicted by this natural calamity.
In this regard, he urged the district administration to ensure immediate restoration work on the damaged roads, water pipes, and electricity supply lines. He also urged the administration to conduct a proper assessment of the damage to the properties of the local residents to ensure they get adequate compensation for their losses.