Apni Party delegation visits family of slain woman

Srinagar, Mar 14: Apni Party State Secretary and District President, Budgam, Muntazir Mohiuddin on Tuesday led a party delegation to visit the bereaved family of the slain woman, who was brutally murdered in the Ompora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, recently.

Besides Muntazir, the delegation members included the Provincial President of the party’s Woman Wing Dilshada Shaheen, Provincial Secretary Afrooza Ji, and Women Wing District Coordinator, Srinagar, Rafiqa , and others, a press release said.