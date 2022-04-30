Apni Party demands regularisation of NHM employees in J&K

Jammu, Apr 29: Extending support to the NHM employees, Apni Party Provincial President Jammu, Manjit Singh on Friday demanded their regularisation in the Govt service.
As per a statement to the press, a deputation of NHM employees called on the Former Minister Manjit Singh at the Apni Party Office in Gandhi Nagar. During their meeting with the Provincial President Jammu, they appraised him about their suffering and demands which are not being accepted by the government.
After listening to their demands, he said that his party would leave no stone unturned to raise their genuine demands.
Speaking on the occasion, Manjit Singh urged upon the government to regularise the NHM employees as they have played a very important role in controlling the covid19 spread in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Their disengagement from the service and denying their continuation is injustice with the people who deserve to be regularized in view of their dedication towards the work,” he said.
Referring to NHM employees, he said that they have put their lives to risk while handling the situation despite knowing the nature of their job. “The Govt must frame a regularisation policy for the NHM employees in J&K and they should be observed permanently in the government service,” he added.