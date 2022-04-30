Apni Party demands regularisation of NHM employees in J&K

Jammu, Apr 29: Extending support to the NHM employees, Apni Party Provincial President Jammu, Manjit Singh on Friday demanded their regularisation in the Govt service.

As per a statement to the press, a deputation of NHM employees called on the Former Minister Manjit Singh at the Apni Party Office in Gandhi Nagar. During their meeting with the Provincial President Jammu, they appraised him about their suffering and demands which are not being accepted by the government.