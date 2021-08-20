Apni Party demands security review of political activists

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the party delegation led by senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir Friday visited the residence of party’s slain worker Ghulam Hassan Lone’s residence in Devsar, Kulgam where Mir demanded a thorough security review of all political activists across J&K.

Mir said that such a ruthless and inhuman incident only reveals the frustration of the elements inimical to peace that had always remained adamant to halt the peace process in J&K.

“The killing of our party colleague Ghulam Hassan Lone in cold blood is highly reprehensible and violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable. For how long will the saner voices of people be silenced? This senseless violence needs an end, once for all. He had always remained on the front serving the people and today the locals claim they have lost a caring friend,” he said expressing condolences and extending solidarity with the bereaved family.

Mir also impressed upon the government to take a thorough review of the security of political activists across J&K to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.