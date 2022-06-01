Apni Party discusses prevailing political situation

Srinagar: J&K Apni Party leadership held a meeting over the prevailing political situation. The meeting was presided by Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on the political approach to be adopted in prevailing circumstances, a press note said. A resolution was passed strongly condemning the innocent civilian killings.

The party urged the LG led government to safeguard the interests of the members of minority and create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere.