Apni Party getting instant public acceptance: Ghulam Hassam Mir

Srinagar, Jan 9: While hailing the hard work and determination of Apni Party leaders and workers, senior party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday said the party has got instant public acceptance in Jammu and Kashmir because of its unambiguous agenda and clear vision of its leadership.
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting at the party headquarters at M2 Church Lane today. The daylong meeting took place in the newly constructed hall, which was formally inaugurated by Mir early this morning. Most of the provincial and district level leaders and senior party workers including zone and block presidents from across the Valley attended the meeting. The participants discussed the party matters thoroughly and outlined the future strategy to strengthen the party. Mir extended his gratitude to the party leaders for their hard work and determination to pursue the party agenda over the past more than two years.
He said, “Apni Party has the distinction of being J&K’s only political party that obtained public acceptance in the shortest period of time after it was established —in March 2020. The reason for this unprecedented success is our unambiguous agenda and clarity of our vision. Also, our leaders and workers have been strong enough to put their efforts to make people well aware of our agenda and policies. We must be thankful to the people for bestowing faith and trust in us.”
On this occasion, Party Vice President Usman Majid urged party leaders and workers to work harder to ensure the party makes inroads into each and every area of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “We have a revered agenda of working for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the political and economic empowerment of its people. Thus, you must work harder at the grass root level to make people more receptive to our ideas and vision. Our ongoing public outreach campaign attracts people to us everywhere, but there are many more areas where we need to connect with the people.”
Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir while drawing a line between Apni Party and the traditional political parties, said, “The clarity of our slogans is our strength. Unlike traditional political parties, especially the dynasties, Apni Party does not try to allure or mislead people through fake promises and emotional slogans. Imagine, a party misled people here on the name so-called ‘plebiscite movement’ for about 23 years, and then finally ditched the same people who sacrificed for this deceptive slogan. Similarly, the slogans calling for ‘Autonomy’, ‘Self Rule’, Dual Currency’ and so on were raised by the traditional political parties to befool the people and eventually attain power and remain in power.”