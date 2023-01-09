Apni Party getting instant public acceptance: Ghulam Hassam Mir

He said, “We have a revered agenda of working for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the political and economic empowerment of its people. Thus, you must work harder at the grass root level to make people more receptive to our ideas and vision. Our ongoing public outreach campaign attracts people to us everywhere, but there are many more areas where we need to connect with the people.”

Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir while drawing a line between Apni Party and the traditional political parties, said, “The clarity of our slogans is our strength. Unlike traditional political parties, especially the dynasties, Apni Party does not try to allure or mislead people through fake promises and emotional slogans. Imagine, a party misled people here on the name so-called ‘plebiscite movement’ for about 23 years, and then finally ditched the same people who sacrificed for this deceptive slogan. Similarly, the slogans calling for ‘Autonomy’, ‘Self Rule’, Dual Currency’ and so on were raised by the traditional political parties to befool the people and eventually attain power and remain in power.”