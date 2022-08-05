Apni Party has emerged as desirable alternative for people: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari said that it is heart-warming to see that people, especially the political leaders and workers, have been realising the fact that Apni Party is the only party in J&K that holds an unambiguous and practicable agenda. “Our clear-cut agenda attracts people to join our hands in every part of the Union Territory (UT),” he said.

The Apni Party President added that he knows that political workers have faith in the Apni Party’s vision. “I assure you that I will not disappoint you. Together, we will strive for a peaceful, prosperous, and developed Jammu and Kashmir, and continue our endeavour to get people’s political and economic rights restored,”he said. Apni Party leader advised new entrants to boost their political activities to serve the people in their respective areas.