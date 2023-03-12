Apni Party holds convention at Karpora- Nishat | J&K in dire need of sustained peace : Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, he was addressing a party convention in the Karpora Nishat area of Srinagar.

Emphasising on peace and tranquility in J&K, Bukhari said, “A sustained peace is of utmost importance for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, and the wellbeing of its people.” He added that New Delhi may or may not require a peaceful environment here, “but we desperately do need it because the future of our youth is at stake due to the protracted uncertainty and turmoil.” Only a peaceful environment can pave a way for a better Jammu and Kashmir,”he said.