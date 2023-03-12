Apni Party holds convention at Karpora- Nishat | J&K in dire need of sustained peace : Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 12: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir is in dire need of sustained peace for speedy development and prosperity of the region.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party convention in the Karpora Nishat area of Srinagar.
Emphasising on peace and tranquility in J&K, Bukhari said, “A sustained peace is of utmost importance for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, and the wellbeing of its people.” He added that New Delhi may or may not require a peaceful environment here, “but we desperately do need it because the future of our youth is at stake due to the protracted uncertainty and turmoil.” Only a peaceful environment can pave a way for a better Jammu and Kashmir,”he said.
Bukhari said that a long phase of violence and turmoil has left J&K incapable of maintaining a sustainable developmental pace.
He said, “Look at the pathetic condition of Srinagar in terms of its developmental deficit! Once upon a time, it was considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but we could not maintain the required pace for its development, over the years, due to the prevailing uncertainty.” Bukhari promised that once the Apni Party gets mandated to form a Govt in J&K, it will ensure equivalent and speedy development across the region.
The Apni Party President said, “Our key agenda is to work for J&K’s development and prosperity, thus, we will ensure a rapid pace of modern infrastructure development here, once we are elected to form a Govt.”
On this occasion, party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir vowed that Apni Party will continue striving for the restoration of J&K’s statehood. He said, “Post August 5, 2019, occurrences, we could foresee some troubles coming up for Jammu and Kashmir and its people. Thus, we decided to shoulder our responsibility in order to stand with our people at that tough time. This is how Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and his colleagues decided to establish the Jammu Kashmir Apni Party. And since then we are constantly striving to protect the interests of J&K people.”
He added, “After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, we had apprehension of losing our rights on jobs and land. Then, we went to New Delhi and had a constructive meeting with the Centre and convinced the Govt that J&K people should not be deprived of their exclusive rights on jobs and agricultural land here. We made the Union Government announce that no demographic change would occur in J&K and only the local residents will have rights on the jobs here and only domicile can have the ownership of agricultural land here.”