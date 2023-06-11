Apni Party holds convention at Reshnagri in Shopian

Srinagar, June 11: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said on Sunday that Jammu and Kashmir is destined to remain a part of India, and New Delhi holds the resources and capacity to resolve the problems and challenges the J&K is facing, especially post August 5, 2019.
According to a press note, Bukhari made these comments while addressing a massive party convention at Reshnagri in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Besides Bukhari, the party leaders who also addressed the gathering included the party’s senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, party chief coordinator, Abdul Majeed Padder, and others.
Bukhari promised people that the Apni Party would ensure ideal solutions to the issues that farmers and orchardists in J&K are facing.
He said, "Given my personal experience in the farming and orchard cultivation business, I understand your problems better than anyone else. I am also aware that fruit growers in this region are facing a scarcity of adequate cold storage facilities.”
Demanding an inquiry into the reasons behind the violation of norms regarding the provision of cold storage facilities in Shopian, he said, “The previous governments allotted and allowed establishing of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage to benefit certain individuals with political connections. And, now these CA storage owners are exploiting the vulnerable growers by imposing unfair conditions on them. Apni party demands an inquiry to uncover the criteria followed for these allocations and to understand why disadvantaged orchardists are being subjected to unjust treatment. Since these CA storages have been established under the government supervision and with the assistance of subsidized schemes from the Union Government, it is important to identify individuals who are violating the criteria for the dispassionate facility to the growers.”
“These CA storages have become advantageous only for the privileged people, while as poor farmers are subjected to sufferings,” he added.
Bukhari further said, “I give you my assurance that we will bring about a positive transformation in our agriculture and horticulture sectors, aligning them with the necessary requirements and demands and elevating their standards."
"Once our party is elected, we will officially designate horticulture as an industry. Also, we will be establishing 'Apple Villages' in Shopian and other suitable locations to harness and nurture the natural potential in the horticulture sector,"he added.
Bukhari urged people not to fall prey to the emotional slogans or unattainable goals that are used by the traditional political parties and their leaders solely for their own political gains.
He said, "We have tragically lost thousands of our youngsters either to jails or graveyards so far. We cannot bear the burden of further deaths and destruction on this land because the future of our youth and generations to come is at stake. Therefore, we must be brutally honest with ourselves, stop following unattainable goals, and not be swayed by emotional slogans anymore."
While saying this, he promised that Apni Party will ensure the solutions to J&K’s problems come from New Delhi, as despite being the problem creators, it also holds the key to viable solutions.