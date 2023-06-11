Apni Party holds convention at Reshnagri in Shopian

Demanding an inquiry into the reasons behind the violation of norms regarding the provision of cold storage facilities in Shopian, he said, “The previous governments allotted and allowed establishing of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage to benefit certain individuals with political connections. And, now these CA storage owners are exploiting the vulnerable growers by imposing unfair conditions on them. Apni party demands an inquiry to uncover the criteria followed for these allocations and to understand why disadvantaged orchardists are being subjected to unjust treatment. Since these CA storages have been established under the government supervision and with the assistance of subsidized schemes from the Union Government, it is important to identify individuals who are violating the criteria for the dispassionate facility to the growers.”

“These CA storages have become advantageous only for the privileged people, while as poor farmers are subjected to sufferings,” he added.