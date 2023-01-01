Apni Party holds convention in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 1: Apni Party Additional General Secretary and President Municipal Council Anantnag Hilal Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that Apni Party is committed to working for peace prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir, and economic and political empowerment of its people.
According to a press note, he was addressing Apni Party’s workers’ convention in the Khanabal area of Anantnag today.
The convention was attended by the Councillors, Sarpanchs, Panchs, Block Presidents, Ward Presidents, Booth Presidents, and workers of the Municipal Council Anantnag.
The prominent who were present on the occasion included the Party’s District Vice President Anantnag and BDC Chitergul Abdul Hameed Chara, District General Secretary Tariq Ahmad Veeri, District President of the party’s Youth Wing Anees ul Islaam, Farooq Ahmad, Muzamil Sofi, Infas Rafiq, Amir Ahmad, Waseem Dar, and others.
While addressing the convention Hilal Ahmad Shah said that as the President of Municipal Council Anantnag he has been ensuring a fast pace developmental works in Anantnag.
He said,“Through HFA (housing for all) scheme, we have provided funds to hundreds of beneficiaries to build their own houses. Also, we constructed lanes, drains, roads, marriage halls, a drug de-addiction centre, a stadium, an open-air gym, parks, a bus Adda, wandering markets, a clock tower, and so on and so forth during the past few years.”
Hilal Shah urged people to strengthen the hands of Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari in order to ensure overall development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “Apni Party is committed to working for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. Apni Party’s key agenda is to ensure economic and political empowerment of the people.”
He added, “Apni Party, if gets mandated to serve the people in the forthcoming elections, will make sure that all the detainees lodged in different jails in J&K and outside are released to start a normal and peaceful life with their families. Also, we will take the required initiatives to ensure better employment opportunities for our educated youth.”
He further said, “Apni Party’s government will provide 500 units of free electricity every month to every household in the Valley during winters and 300 units of free electricity during summers. Similarly, people in Jammu will get 500 units of free electricity during the summer season and 300 units of free electricity during winter.”